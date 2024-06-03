  • Menu
Hyderabad Hosts First Telugu Reality Game Show for Common Youth

Hyderabad: The enthusiasm for reality game shows is soaring. The first-ever Telugu reality game show for common youth, titled Wings Spartans... I Can... I Will, is being hosted by Hyderabad-based Wings Model Hub.

"We are planning a Telugu reality game show on live stream in a tie-up with YouTube platform AvanFlix in association with Raiseup Digital," said Wings Model Hub Founder, Mr. Manoj Bargav.

Mr. Manoj expressed delight at the overwhelming response to the June 2nd auditions, where many boys and girls from South India participated. He said the show is designed to encourage young talent and provide significant opportunities for youth to gain exposure.

The poster and theme song were launched with actors Gagan Vihar, Akhil Raj, Krithika, Shanthi Bhushan, Udayan, Sandhya, Anjusree, Dr. Sania Riaz, Dr. Tarun, Kamal, Rohit, and other notable models.

Mr. Bargav added that Wings Model Hub aims to help young men and women excel by providing a platform to showcase their talents.

