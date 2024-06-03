Daughter of IAS couple dies after jumping off building in Mumbai; suicide note found

Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman, daughter of an IAS couple, tragically ended her life by jumping off the 10th floor of a government residential building near the Mantralaya in south Mumbai early Monday morning, police said. Lipi Rastogi, a law student pursuing her LLB course in Sonipat, Haryana, took the drastic step at around 4 am when everyone else at the IAS officers' government accommodation near Mantralaya was asleep, they said. A guard posted at the building informed Lipi's family after she was found lying unconscious on a motorbike parked near the premises, following which she was rushed to GT Hospital, police said. Despite immediate medical attention at the hospital, she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A suicide note found in her room, which is part of the police investigation, indicated that Lipi held no one responsible for her decision.

Police have initiated an investigation, registering a case of unnatural death at the Cuffe Parade police station.

Police said Lipi was under immense pressure regarding her academic performance, leading to her distress.

Lipi's father, Vikas Rastogi, holds a prominent position as the principal secretary in Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Department, while her mother, Radhika Rastogi, also serves as a senior IAS officer in the state government.

This incident reflects a painful parallel to the loss suffered by another IAS family in 2017 when Milind and Manisha Mhaiskar's 18-year-old son met a similar fate by jumping off a high-rise in Mumbai.