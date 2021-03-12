Roberrt Telugu Gets Decent Response

The box office collection details of Darshan's 'Roberrt' which was released on March 11 on the occasion of Shivaratri has arrived. The movie which got released in other states as well as Karnataka, is being well received by cine buffs.



The movie is running successfully to full houses and has created a record in terms of its collection on the very first day. The team has now officially revealed district wise collections of this movie. Roberrt has collected 17.4 crores on the first day in Karnataka itself.

The movie has amassed 7 crores in Kolar, Tumakuru, and Bangalore. It has collected 2 crores in Mandya, Mysore, and Haasan. Roberrt has collected 2.24 crores at Chitradurga and Davangere. Shimogga has collected 1 crore, while Hyderabad Karnataka has bagged 3 crores. Bombay Karnataka has given Roberrt about 2 crores. In total about 17.24 crores have been collected in Karnataka.

Hence, 'Robetrt' has created a record by collecting the highest sum in Karnataka. Darshan movies have the records for making the highest collections in Karnataka. Now "Robert" has broken the record of all the earlier movies of Darshan in terms of its Box office collections. This is a matter of pride in Sandalwood that a Kannada movie has made such a big collection on the very first day. We also hear that this movie has amassed 3.12 crores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on the first day. "Roberrt" team is upbeat about the success of their movie.

We hear that the movie is running to full houses on its second day also. It is like walking on a tightrope to do a movie with Darshan. It is a herculean task to do a movie to suit the image of Darshan. But the director, Tarun Sudhir, has successfully handled this task and has passed the test in flying colours.