Rocking star Yash's KGF Chapter 2 OTT Release Date Out!

The magnum opus film, KGF Chapter 2, by the director Prashant Neel has created sensations worldwide.

The film has reportedly collected 1000+ crores at the box and stood as the second-highest grosser in the Indian Film Industry. The latest news is that the film has been sold to a popular OTT platform for Rs 320 crore.

As per the latest information, the film will start streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on the 27th of May this year. It will stream in all the five languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.