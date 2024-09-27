Rohanpreet Singh Responds to Divorce Speculations with Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have captured the hearts of fans worldwide with their enchanting relationship and joyful married life. The couple never hesitates to express their affection for one another, creating memorable moments both in their personal lives and on television. However, amidst their apparent happiness, some netizens speculate that all may not be well in their marriage. Recently, Rohanpreet addressed these divorce rumors in an interview, shedding light on their unshakeable bond.

In a candid conversation with ETimes TV, Rohanpreet Singh confidently dismissed the swirling gossip, emphasizing that such rumors do not impact their relationship. He stated, “We are mentally, touchwood, prepared for this. These rumors are obviously false and don’t affect us. How can you let untrue stories dominate your relationship? I believe nobody should be bothered by such baseless claims. People will always have something to say.”

Rohanpreet further expressed that if people find joy in discussing his and Neha’s relationship, they should continue to do so. He emphasized that navigating life’s ups and downs is essential and that it’s crucial to choose happiness over dwelling on sadness. He wisely remarked, “If you choose joy, there’s no reason to worry.”

For those who may not know, Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar exchanged vows on October 24, 2020, at a Gurudwara in Delhi, surrounded by their loved ones. Following this intimate ceremony, they celebrated their union with a traditional Hindu ceremony, marking the beginning of their beautiful journey together. The couple’s romance blossomed on the sets of their music video, Nehu Da Vyah, and since then, they have been inseparable, celebrating every festival and special occasion together while frequently showering each other with affection.

Despite their public displays of love, divorce rumors began to circulate after Neha’s birthday celebrations this year, as netizens noticed Rohanpreet was notably absent from her posts. Typically, Rohanpreet never misses an opportunity to celebrate Neha, and his lack of social media wishes only fueled the speculation. This absence raised questions among fans about the state of their relationship, prompting the couple to clarify their stance amid the growing chatter.