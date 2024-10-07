Rohit Shetty Reveals ‘Singham Again’ Set for Diwali Release

As fans eagerly await the trailer for the highly anticipated film ‘Singham Again,’ filmmaker Rohit Shetty has set the stage ablaze with exciting visuals from his iconic franchise. Sharing a captivating promo video on his Instagram handle, Shetty not only teased the upcoming trailer's release date but also took fans on a nostalgic journey through the evolution of the ‘Singham’ series.

The promo showcases memorable scenes from the previous films, including ‘Singham,’ ‘Singham Returns,’ ‘Simmba,’ and ‘Sooryavanshi.’ Each clip is interspersed with reactions from the fans, highlighting the franchise's impact over the years. This nostalgic montage serves to remind audiences of the thrilling action and memorable characters that have made the ‘Singham’ series a household name.

‘Singham Again’ promises to be a multi-starrer extravaganza. Alongside the ever-popular Ajay Devgn, the film features a stellar ensemble cast that includes Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. Notably, Arjun Kapoor will take on the role of the antagonist, adding another layer of excitement to this action-packed narrative.

The ‘Singham’ franchise has carved a significant niche in Indian cinema since the release of the original ‘Singham’ in 2011, which starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj. The sequel, Singham Returns, released in 2014, solidified its status as a box office hit. With each installment, the franchise has not only delivered high-octane action but also reinforced its cultural relevance, making it a fan favorite.

https://www.instagram.com/itsrohitshetty/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=1afc57ef-efc3-408e-804b-5c954fd8f7f0

In a recent statement, Rohit Shetty addressed concerns about a potential delay in the release of ‘Singham Again.’ Taking to Instagram, he confirmed that the third installment will indeed be hitting the screens this Diwali. Along with his announcement, Shetty shared a behind-the-scenes video, hinting at an exciting cameo that fans can look forward to.