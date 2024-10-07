  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Rohit Shetty Reveals ‘Singham Again’ Set for Diwali Release

Rohit Shetty Reveals ‘Singham Again’ Set for Diwali Release
x

Rohit Shetty Reveals ‘Singham Again’ Set for Diwali Release

Highlights

Rohit Shetty confirms ‘Singham Again’ will release this Diwali, exciting fans with a star-studded cast and a teaser for the upcoming trailer.

As fans eagerly await the trailer for the highly anticipated film ‘Singham Again,’ filmmaker Rohit Shetty has set the stage ablaze with exciting visuals from his iconic franchise. Sharing a captivating promo video on his Instagram handle, Shetty not only teased the upcoming trailer's release date but also took fans on a nostalgic journey through the evolution of the ‘Singham’ series.

The promo showcases memorable scenes from the previous films, including ‘Singham,’ ‘Singham Returns,’ ‘Simmba,’ and ‘Sooryavanshi.’ Each clip is interspersed with reactions from the fans, highlighting the franchise's impact over the years. This nostalgic montage serves to remind audiences of the thrilling action and memorable characters that have made the ‘Singham’ series a household name.

‘Singham Again’ promises to be a multi-starrer extravaganza. Alongside the ever-popular Ajay Devgn, the film features a stellar ensemble cast that includes Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. Notably, Arjun Kapoor will take on the role of the antagonist, adding another layer of excitement to this action-packed narrative.

The ‘Singham’ franchise has carved a significant niche in Indian cinema since the release of the original ‘Singham’ in 2011, which starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj. The sequel, Singham Returns, released in 2014, solidified its status as a box office hit. With each installment, the franchise has not only delivered high-octane action but also reinforced its cultural relevance, making it a fan favorite.

https://www.instagram.com/itsrohitshetty/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=1afc57ef-efc3-408e-804b-5c954fd8f7f0

In a recent statement, Rohit Shetty addressed concerns about a potential delay in the release of ‘Singham Again.’ Taking to Instagram, he confirmed that the third installment will indeed be hitting the screens this Diwali. Along with his announcement, Shetty shared a behind-the-scenes video, hinting at an exciting cameo that fans can look forward to.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick