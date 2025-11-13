‘Rolugunta Suri’ promises a heartfelt rural drama, set for theatrical release on Nov 14

The upcoming Telugu film Rolugunta Suri, directed by Anil Kumar Palla, is gearing up for release on November 14. Produced by Soumya Chandini Palla under the banner Tapaswi Art Creations, the film stars Nagarjuna Palla, Aadhya Reddy, and Bhavana Neelap in lead roles. Billed as a realistic emotional drama set against a village backdrop, the movie explores the raw essence of rural life and human emotions.

At the pre-release event held at the Telugu Film Chamber, Hyderabad, director Anil Kumar Palla revealed that Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose had praised the film as a “beautifully made realistic village drama” and lauded its music. “His words gave our team great motivation,” Anil said, adding that music director Anup Rubens and director Shiva Nirvana also appreciated the project.

Lead actor Nagarjuna Palla, a national gold medalist in athletics, shared, “This is my debut film. Coming from a sports background, I worked on this project with passion and sincerity. I’m thankful to my director and producer for the opportunity.”

Producer Soumya Chandini Palla described the film as “a heartfelt rural drama filled with emotion and life truths,” while lyricist Rama Rao Mathumuru called writing the breakup song Ninna Monna “a memorable moment.”

The team expressed confidence that Rolugunta Suri will resonate deeply with audiences and stand out as a rare, emotionally rich film in Telugu cinema.