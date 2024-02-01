Roshan Kanakala’s debut film ‘Bubblegum’ to make digital debut in Aha on Feb 9th

Get ready for the premiere of "Bubblegum," a modern love drama set to redefine romance on Aha on February 9th. Directed by Ravi Peerapu, this film stars Roshan Kanakala and Maanasa Choudary, delivering a compelling narrative that has already garnered massive success at the box office.

"Bubblegum" tells the love story of Aditya (DJ Aadi), portrayed by Roshan Kanakala, the son of a modest meat shop owner with dreams of becoming a musician. Despite facing economic challenges, Aadi maintains unwavering self-belief. Jhanvi, played by Maanasa Choudhary, is a career-focused individual with clear plans, supported by her affluent parents.

Despite socio-economic differences, a magnetic attraction blossoms between them. Aadi falls deeply in love, while Jhanvi adopts a seemingly casual approach. Sparks fly, but a mishap at Jhanvi’s birthday party leads to a dramatic twist, exposing Aadi's honor in front of everyone. The central question lingers: will they navigate through the chaos and resolve the mess?

Directed by Ravikanth Perepu, known for "Kshanam" and "Krishna and his Leela," the film provides a vivid portrayal of high-class society, delving into the backgrounds of Jhanvi and her affluent circle. The enchanting musical score by Sricharan Pakala, featuring tracks like "Habibi Jilebi," "Izzat," and "Easy Peasy," seamlessly complements the film's ambiance.







