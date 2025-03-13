Roshan’s ‘Champion’ glimpse unveiled: Exhilarating cinematic experience

Young actor Roshan, in collaboration with National Award-winning director Pradeep Advaitam, is set to enthrall audiences with the upcoming periodic sports drama titled Champion. Backed by Swapna Cinema, Aanandi Art Creations, Concept Films, and Zee Studios, the film has already generated significant buzz with its striking first-look poster.

Marking Roshan’s birthday, the makers unveiled an intense glimpse of the film today, showcasing him as a determined and fearless football player. The sneak peek highlights his fight against British colonial rule, blending sports, action, and patriotism into an exhilarating cinematic experience.

The glimpse presents Roshan in a rugged avatar, sporting long hair and a beard, exuding an electrifying presence. His strong screen presence and high-energy stunts promise an action-packed performance, portraying a footballer whose journey is about more than just the game—it's about rising as a true champion in life.

The cinematography by R. Madhi beautifully captures the pre-independence essence, adding depth and authenticity to the narrative. Complementing the powerful visuals is Mickey J. Meyer’s gripping background score, which heightens the emotional and adrenaline-fueled moments.

With stunning visuals, intense character arcs, and a compelling action-packed storyline, Champion is already creating a strong buzz. The film’s production design by Thota Tharani further enhances its grandeur, immersing viewers in the era it represents.

The makers have promised to reveal more details about the cast and crew in the coming days. With its unique blend of sports, history, and patriotism, Champion is set to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.















