RR Dhruvan strikes gold with ‘Hungry Cheetah’ track in ‘OG’

OG has emerged as a box-office winner, riding high on massive fan frenzy and strong collections from its very first show. A key factor behind the buzz is the electrifying track Hungry Cheetah, whose impactful lyrics and thumping beats gave audiences goosebumps.

Interestingly, the credits list the composer as Raghu Ram, but the young talent’s full name is Raghu Ram Dhruvan, now popularly known as R.R. Dhruvan. The track’s promotional campaign alone generated enormous attention for OG, proving that powerful music can create hype without extra marketing gimmicks.

Dhruvan, who has previously worked on films like Mithramandali, is not just a composer but also an accomplished lyricist and singer. He began his journey with songs like No Pelli and Hey Idi Nene Na, before delivering chart-topping numbers in films such as Radhe Shyam, Skanda, Leo, Ghani, and now OG.

In OG, the Hungry Cheetah theme is used nearly eight times to elevate Pawan Kalyan’s larger-than-life presence on screen. Fans have been lauding Dhruvan for crafting a track that perfectly amplifies the power of the star’s performance. Social media is abuzz with praise, with many calling it one of those rare songs that will be celebrated for years.

With Hungry Cheetah, Dhruvan has not only cemented his place in Tollywood but also raised expectations for his upcoming projects.