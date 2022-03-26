RRR 1st day Collections: Rajamouli's Movie creates all time record in Nizam

After a long time, the RRR had a grand release yesterday, and it is receiving a blockbuster mouth talk and reviews from everywhere. And it is estimated that it will create a sensation this weekend in terms of collections at the box office.

As per the official sources of information, the film collections had astonished everyone by collecting on it's first day Rs 23.3 Crore in the Nizam area alone. It's an all-time record in the box office history concerning the Nizam area.

Film critics and analysts said that if the same continues, Tollywood will witness a plethora of records that are yet to be witnessed.