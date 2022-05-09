RRR and KGF 2 Full HD Movies Leaked Online before OTT release

It has become a common scenario for a few people and websites to upload new releases on the internet. Despite the budget and language, almost all films are available online with HD prints in piracy sites like Movierulz, tamilrockers, tamilmv etc before they release on official digital video streaming platforms. The latest news is that the latest sensational films RRR and KFG 2 have also been released online before their release date on OTT platforms. They are now readily available for download on torrent sites with HD clarity.

When it comes to RRR, both NTR and Ram Charan have played the role of protagonists in the film directed by SS Rajamouli. The film ran with a blockbuster talk at the box office and minted Rs 1115 crores at the box office. On the other hand, the KGF Part 2 minted the highest collections and recently touched the Rs 1100 crore mark.