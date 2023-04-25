RRR Breaking Records and Rocking Theatres in Japan

The Indian movie RRR, starring Ram Charan and NTR, has been performing exceptionally well in Japan and is currently the highest-grossing Indian film in the country. It has also broken the record for footfalls for an Indian movie in Japan. The movie has re-entered the top 10 online bookings rankings in Japan after running for 27 weeks, and is on track to become the highest Multiplier in Japan, surpassing Titanic.

Multiplier is a metric used by Japanese filmmakers to measure a movie's long-term performance, calculated by dividing the total box office collections by its opening weekend box office collections. Whether RRR can replicate its success in China remains to be seen. Produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, RRR features music by MM Keeravani, who also won an Oscar for the song "Naatu Naatu".