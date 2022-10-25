RRR Japan Collections: This Junior NTR And Ram Charan Starrer Bagged A Decent Status At The Box On The First Day

It is all known that the makers of the blockbuster RRR movie sent their Oscar 2023 entries and thus they are promoting the movie in various countries. Recently the movie has been released in Japan and the film bagged a decent status at the box office.

According to the trade reports, the movie got a good start and bagged ¥65 million or Rs. 3.61 crores on the opening weekend. As the movie released on last Friday and collected Rs. 1.06 crores on the first day. Coming to Saturday and Sunday, the movie got Rs. 1.33 crores and Rs. 1.22 crores respectively.

The trade report makes it clear that, the RRR collections on the first day crossed the collections of Saaho and Bahubali2 and Dangal movies.

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by the ace producer DVV Danayya!