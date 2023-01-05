RRR: Junior NTR Is Listed In Variety's Top 10 Best Actor Predictions For Oscars

Tollywood's best movie RRR is now trending everywhere and even the lead actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR are getting enough attention from the International side too. Already the movie is listed in the nominations of many International Film Awards. Off late, even SS Rajamouli also received the prestigious 'Best Director' at NYFCC. Now, Junior NTR also received a rare honour as he is listed in the top ten best actor predictions for Oscars 2023.



NTR Jr. becomes the first Indian actor to feature in Variety's Top 10 Best Actor predictions for Oscars@tarak9999#NTRJr #NTRGoesGlobal pic.twitter.com/ffIXdh61OV — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) January 5, 2023

BA Raju's team confirmed the news and wrote, "NTR Jr. becomes the first Indian actor to feature in Variety's Top 10 Best Actor predictions for Oscars @tarak9999 #NTRJr #NTRGoesGlobal".

On the other hand, the tickets of this movie are sold out in a record time at world's biggest IMAX theatre within 98 seconds. The movie will be screened at the TCL Chinese IMAX Theatre (Los Angeles) on 9th January, 2023 and the movie will be shown to 932 people.

It's official and it's historic. @RRRMovie sold out the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX in 98 seconds. There has never been a screening like this of an Indian film before because there has never been a film like RRR before. Thank you @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @mmkeeravaani pic.twitter.com/GjR0s6A6b1 — Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) January 4, 2023

Along with sharing the news, they also wrote, "It's official and it's historic. @RRRMovie sold out the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX in 98 seconds. There has never been a screening like this of an Indian film before because there has never been a film like RRR before. Thank you @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @mmkeeravaani".

Even the makers of RRR also shared this news to netizens…

"98 seconds… 932 Tickets… SOLD OUT!! #RRRMovie".

Well, Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan along with Rajamouli, Rama and their son will attend the prestigious Golden Globe Awards 2023 as the movie is nominated in two categories.