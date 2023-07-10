RRR Sequel Plans Revealed: Turning Towards Hollywood, Rajamouli and NTR Aim for Global Glory

RRR, the groundbreaking Tollywood film that clinched an Oscar in the coveted Best Original Song category, catapulted the stardom of Ram Charan, NTR, and SS Rajamouli to unprecedented global heights. Directed by the visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the movie has once again taken the world by storm.

In a recent interaction, Vijayendra Prasad, the acclaimed writer of Rajamouli's movies and his father, disclosed a thrilling detail about the sequel to RRR. When queried about the next collaboration between NTR and Rajamouli, the revered writer revealed their plans for RRR 2, aiming to transform it into a Hollywood blockbuster. This revelation has sent fans of both NTR and Ram Charan into a frenzy of excitement.

On the professional front, Rajamouli is currently deeply engrossed in the pre-production work for his highly anticipated film with Mahesh Babu. This upcoming project is set to be a thrilling globetrotting action-adventure reminiscent of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, and further details will be unveiled in due course.