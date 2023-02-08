Rumored Engagement of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon Causes Stir Among Fans.

There have been rumors circulating in the entertainment industry about the relationship status between Pan India star Prabhas and Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who are currently working together in the film "Adipurush". Their on-screen chemistry in the film's teaser has sparked speculation among fans that the two are romantically involved. However, there has been no official confirmation from either Prabhas or Kriti Sanon.

Recently, a controversial film critic based in the Gulf tweeted about their supposed engagement in the Maldives next week. This claim has sparked a strong reaction from netizens, with many lashing out at the critic for making unreliable statements and trying to gain recognition through sensationalist claims. Additionally, a recent video from a chat show featuring Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has gone viral, in which he hinted at a potential romance between Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.

BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon & #Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives 🇲🇻!! So Happy for them. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) February 5, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon & #Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives 🇲🇻!! So Happy for them. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) February 5, 2023

However, it's important to note that all of these claims and speculations about the personal lives of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are yet to be confirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt until there is an official statement from the individuals involved.

