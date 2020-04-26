Sai Pallavi impressed with woman director's flick

'Sillu Karuppatti', an anthology film in Tamil had drawn good praise and critical appreciation for its sensitive handling of human relationships through four inter-connected subplots. Recently, actress Sai Pallavi seemed to have watched the film and was bowled over by it. In her e-mail message to the director, she eulogized the film by remarking that she saw the film with her family and all of them felt nice and warm after doing so.

Despite sharing screen space with two top Tamil heroes in 2019, the flicks – Maari 2 and NGK – crashed at the box office which has made her focus more on Telugu where she has two projects ongoing in 2020. While ' Love Story' is a venture with SekharKammula with Naga Chaitanya, (which would have been released by now but for the coronavirus scare), her next film is 'VirataParvam 1922' with Rana Daggubati. News had done the rounds that a portion of it had been leaked online which had created a furore in the market a few months ago. Her fans may also remember that in 2019, her film ' Athiran' with Fahaadh Fasil was critically acclaimed for its psychic narrative and turned out to be a hit too.