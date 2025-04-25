Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim confesses he’s trying to look like this popular American actor

Mumbai: Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, has revealed that he is trying to look like Hollywood icon Johnny Depp.

In his latest social media post, the star kid seemingly admitted that Johnny Depp’s unique personality and style have inspired him, revealing that he’s trying to channel the iconic actor’s distinctive look. On Friday, Ibrahim took to his Instagram stories and shared two photos—one of Johnny Depp holding a glass and another of himself attempting to mimic the actor's look.

The first photo featuring the American actor has the text, "I just wanna look like Johnny... but I can’t." Sharing his own image, the 'Nadaaniyan' actor wrote, "But I can try..."

Interestingly, Johnny Depp is widely regarded as one of the most handsome actors in Hollywood, known for his distinctive looks, charm, and versatility. With his chiseled features, intense gaze, and effortlessly cool style, Depp has captivated audiences for decades. Depp's appeal extends beyond his physical appearance; it's his ability to embody diverse characters—from the rebellious Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean to the brooding Edward Scissorhands—that has made him a global heartthrob.

On the other hand, Ibrahim is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood, often making headlines for his striking personality and inherited good looks. With his chiseled features, sharp jawline, and charm, he resembles his father, Saif Ali Khan, in many ways.

With just one film to his credit, Ibrahim Ali Khan has already begun making waves in the fashion world. Last month, he stole the spotlight as the showstopper for designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil at Lakmé Fashion Week. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim made a style statement in beige-hued pants paired with a crisp white shirt that was buttoned up to the collar. Enhancing the look, he added a white tie and accessorized his outfit with brown shoes.



