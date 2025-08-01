Live
Saiyaara Day 15 Box Office Collection: ₹285.63 Cr in 15 Days, Still Going Strong
Saiyaara continues its successful run at the box office. On Day 15 (August 1, 2025), it earned ₹5.13 Cr. The total India net collection stands at ₹285.63 Cr after 15 days.
Even after 15 days, people are still going to watch it. On Day 15 (Friday, August 1, 2025), it earned about ₹5.13 crore in India.
The film made big money in the first two weeks. It earned ₹172.75 crore in the first week and ₹107.75 crore in the second week. Even now, I am earning money every day.
The total in 15 days is ₹285.63 crore in India. That’s a huge number. Even though the earnings dropped a little in the second week, the movie is still going strong. As it enters the third weekend, it’s clear that Saiyaara is a big hit.
