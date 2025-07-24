‘Saiyaara’ expands its theatrical presence from 800 to 2000 screens nationwide after crossing the ₹150 crore milestone, maintaining strong momentum at the box office

Ahaan Panday received appreciation from many for his work. Aneet Padda made her big Bollywood debut with the film. The big-screen stint for Ahaan Panday was already major for his career. ‘Saiyaara’ has got a big opening and also has become a treat for Saiyaara box office growth.

It showed how Ahaan Panday got recognized by the audience in the span of six days. The demand for Saiyaara movies has increased. As per NDTV, the film Saiyaara screen count is 2000 screens with 11,000+ shows daily. The film was on about 8,000 shows pan India, which has been ramped up as per the demand, after that opening. Also, one can see the number of viral reels coming out of Saiyaara theatres update. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, stated the sudden increase in the number of screens. “Films have small openings, or they get released on a limited basis, but their growth is remarkable, especially when the word of mouth starts taking over. Maine Pyaar Kiya had a very limited release, which was expanded as the film gained momentum. Hum Aapke Hain Koun too had a huge expansion after a super early start. He gestured towards Saiyaara as the more recent example of such a calibrated release.

Running on fewer shows, Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara is crossing many big-budget films which are on 4,000–5,000 screens, like Sikandar and Housefull 5. With word of mouth on its side, Saiyaara will see better occupancy during the coming week too. On August 1, two films were released. ‘Son Of Sardar 2’ and ‘Dhadak 2’ will hit the screens that time.