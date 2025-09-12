Saiyaara Movie on Netflix: Mohit Suri’s Romantic Drama Starring Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda

Saiyaara is now on Netflix from September 12 in 190+ countries. The film stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, directed by Mohit Suri.

It was a box office hit, earning over ₹500 crore worldwide. The story shows a musician and journalist falling in love.

Fans praised the music, acting, and cinematography. The songs even entered the Billboard Hot 200.

Now more viewers can enjoy this Indian romantic drama at home.