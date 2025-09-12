Live
- Backward Classes Commission expected to submit caste census report by December: Siddaramaiah
- Wanaparthy collector calls for improvement of pass percentage in junior colleges
- Rajasthan: Demolition of ‘Seven Wonders Park’ begins in Ajmer after SC order
- Great Nicobar Island project will transform region into major maritime hub: PM Modi shares column
- Smart Tips To Choose The Sweetest Guava Every Time
- Telangana CM Advocates Development of Temple-Centric Ghats Along Godavari
- ‘Frustration and moral decline’: BJP slams Congress over AI video featuring PM Modi's mother
- Kajol & Twinkle Khanna Bring Sass & Substance in New Talk Show ‘Two Much’
- 'Resolve ISL issues, introduce promotion and relegation': Armando Colaco on need of the hour in Indian football
- Why Twinkle Khanna calls Kajol ‘too much’ in a sassy promo for their talk show
Saiyaara Movie on Netflix: Mohit Suri’s Romantic Drama Starring Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda
Highlights
Saiyaara is now on Netflix from September 12 in 190+ countries. The film stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, directed by Mohit Suri.
It was a box office hit, earning over ₹500 crore worldwide. The story shows a musician and journalist falling in love.
Fans praised the music, acting, and cinematography. The songs even entered the Billboard Hot 200.
Now more viewers can enjoy this Indian romantic drama at home.
