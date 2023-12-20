‘Salaar’1 AM shows: Here is the list of theatres which screens this Prabhas-starrer

“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” is the much-anticipated pan-Indian movie starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. This Prashanth Neel directorial is gearing up for its theatrical debut on December 22nd. The film’s promotional content created huge buzz in social media circles. Fans were blown away with the trailer which has been released recently.

Now, the latest update is, it is already aware that “Salaar” will have 1 AM shows in Telangana. After a very long time, benefit shows are being screened in the Nizam region.

Here is the list of theatres where the 1 AM biggest pan-India action drama will be screened.

• SVC Tirumala Theatre, Khammam

• Vinoda Theatre, Khammam

• Venkateswara Theatre, Karimnagar

• Nataraj Theatre, Nalgonda

• SVC Vijaya Theatre, Nizamabad

• Venkateswara Theatre, Mahaboobnagar

• Srinivasa Theatre, Mahaboobnagar

• Radhika Theatre, Warangal

Hyderabad

• Sandhya 70 MM, RTC X Roads

• Sandhya Theatre 35MM, RTC X Roads

• Nexus Mall, Kukatpally

• Brahmaramba Theatre, Kukatpally

• Mallikarjuna Theatre, Kukatpally

• Arjun Theatre, Kukatpally

• Viswanath Theatre, Kukatpally

• Sriramulu Theatre, Moosapet

• Gokul Theatre, Erragadda

• AMB Cinemas, Gachibowli

• Rajadhani Deluxe, Dilshuknagar

• Sri Sai Ram Theatre, Malkajgiri

Apart for the lead actors, the film also features Eswarii Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.