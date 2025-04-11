Salman climbing trees at 59 is all the fitness inspiration you need

Mumbai: Salman Khan is a true fitness freak, and his latest Instagram post is proof. The 59-year-old was seen climbing a tree to pick out some fresh berries.

The video showed Salman getting on a high branch of the tree, and shaking it so that the berries fall on the cloth placed beneath.

He looked as charming as ever in a black sleeveless T, blue shorts, and sports shoes. Shelling major fitness goals, Salman captioned the post, "Berry good for u"

It must be noted that Salman was amongst the first few heroes in Bollywood who are credited with bringing in the six-pack trend in the industry.

He left everyone speechless with his shirtless performance in the "O O Jaane Jaana" song from his film "Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya", opposite Kajol.

However, Salman recently faced a lot of backlash as he looked unfit and unhealthy during some of his public appearances. Netizens claimed that age is finally getting to him as his bloated stomach became a topic of discussion among trolls.

Nevertheless, Salman looked extremely fit and active in his latest Instagram post.

Work-wise, Salman was last seen in A. R. Murugadoss' action entertainer "Sikandar", alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Released on 30 March 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, "Sikandar" failed to make an impact on the audience.

Up next, Sanjay Dutt has confirmed working with ‘chhota bhai’ Salman in an action film.

Speaking during the trailer launch of his upcoming movie ‘The Bhootnii’, the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor said, “‘Saajan’ dekh li aapne, ‘Chal Mere Bhai’ dekh li, abhi dono mein ‘Tashan’ dekh lijiye (You have seen ‘Saajan’, you have seen ‘Chal Mere Bhai’, now you can see ‘Tashan’). I'm very excited for the movie. I'm also happy, ye soch ke ki main apne chote bhai ke sath kaam karunga 25 years ke baad (I’m very happy collaborating with my younger brother Salman after 25 years)”.



