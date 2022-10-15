Salman Khan Unveils The Release Dates Of His Next Three Movies Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiger 3 And Cirkus…

Earlier today Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan announced that the release date of his upcoming movie Tiger 3 is postponed to Diwali, 2023 from the EID festival. But now, he treated all his fans by announcing the release date of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie. As Tiger 3 is pushed to Diwali, his KBKJ is filling the space of the EID festival.



Salman Khan dropped a tweet regarding the release date of his next three movies… Take a look!

Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let's celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus pic.twitter.com/u31vNelgZw — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 15, 2022

Along with sharing the poster of Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, he also wrote, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let's celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus".

That means, KBKJ will arrive in the theatres on the occasion of the EID festival while Tiger 3 is pushed to Diwali, 2023 and for Christmas Cirkus will hit the big screens. This is a great news for all the fans of Sallu Bhai as 3 movies in a year is definitely a treat for them.

Speaking about this KBKJ movie, it is being helmed by Farhad Samji and has leggy lass Pooja Hegde as the lead actress. In the earlier released announcement post, Salman Khan also tagged Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and thus they are essaying prominent roles in this high-end action thriller. Even Tollywood's ace actor Venkatesh Daggubati is also part of this action thriller.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan movie is being produced by Salman Khan under his home banner Salman Khan Productions and it promised to have a complete meal with Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions elements in the movie! The movie is slated to release on the occasion of EID festival.

Tiger 3 movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma and has Katrina Kaif, as the lead actress while Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan as the antagonists! This movie is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Movies banner. Emraan is all set to essay the Pakistani ISI spy role in this most-awaited movie. This movie will hit the big screens on the occasion of the Diwali festival in 2023.