Samantha back in the game; shares a picture of practising martial arts

Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, renowned for her dedication to health and fitness, has made a triumphant return to her routine after a hiatus due to a Myositis diagnosis. The actress, who is currently enjoying a staycation in Malaysia, recently shared glimpses of her fitness journey on Instagram.

In the pictures, Samantha can be seen engaging in martial arts, showcasing her commitment to physical well-being. Alongside the images, she posted her body analysis report, illustrating the impressive results of her years-long dedication to a healthy lifestyle.

The health stats reveal that Samantha weighs approximately 50 kg, with a body fat percentage of 24% and a muscle mass of 35.9 kg. Notably, the 36-year-old proudly displays her metabolic age, which is just 23 years, showcasing the positive impact of her fitness routine.

Sharing the pictures, Samantha expressed her love for mornings and the rejuvenating effects of the morning sun on her well-being. Fans of the actress have applauded her commitment to health and fitness, celebrating her resilience and determination to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Samantha's journey serves as an inspiration for many, highlighting the importance of prioritizing physical health and well-being. As the actress continues to embrace a balanced lifestyle, her fans eagerly anticipate more updates on her fitness journey and professional endeavors.







