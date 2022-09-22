Samantha Sends Birthday Wishes To Yashoda Actor Unni Mukundan

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha stays active on social media and also drops frequent updates about her movies and personal life. At present, she is all set to entertain her fans with Yashoda and Shaakuntalam movies. Today being her co-star Unni Mukundan's birthday, she wished him through social media and also shared his first look poster from the movie.

She shared the first look poster and wrote, "Happy birthday @Iamunnimukundan #YashodaTheMovie".

Sharing the first look poster, the makers also wished Unni Mukundan on this special occasion… "Wishing the handsome & talented actor @Iamunnimukundan a Happiest Birthday - Team #YashodaTheMovie #HBDUnniMukundan https://bit.ly/YashodaTeaser @Samanthaprabhu2 @varusarath5 @harishankaroffi @hareeshnarayan #Manisharma @krishnasivalenk @SrideviMovieOff @PulagamOfficial".

In the first look poster, Unni looked amazing with a serious appeal sporting in a classy appeal.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it all starts with the doctor confirming that Yashoda aka Samantha is pregnant. She congratulates her and also suggests to her some dos and don'ts that should be followed during her pregnancy phase. But unfortunately, Yashoda gets into big trouble and needs to fight herself for life. For example, the doctor suggested not lifting weights, but during her trouble time, it is shown that she is seen lifting some big stone to break something. When the doctor asks her to walk slowly, she is seen running in the forest as some dog is seen barking behind her. So, we need to wait and watch to know about what are the circumstances that force Yashoda to fight for her life.

This movie also has an ensemble cast of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma besides the lead actress Samantha.

Samantha is essaying the titular role while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen as 'Madhubala' in this most-awaited movie. This new-age thriller is being directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner.

Yashoda movie will be having a new-age plot and is being made in total 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Going with the crew details, ace musician Mani Sharma will tune the songs while M Sukumar will handle the cinematography section and Marthand K Venkatesh will edit the unwanted scenes!

The movie is slated to release in August but it got postponed due to unknown reasons. The new release date will be announced soon!

Speaking about other projects of Samantha, she is part of Shaakuntalam and Kushi movies in Tollywood. Being a family entertainer, Kushi is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. This movie is being made at Pan-India level and thus it is being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Sam already completed the shootings of Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. She is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies. Kushi is expected to hit the theatres on 23rd December, 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!

Well, another big surprise is awaiting for all the fans of Samantha… The makers of Shaakuntalam team announced that a big update from the movie is all set to announced tomorrow @ 10 AM.

Their tweet reads, "Stay tuned for a Big Announcement at 10 AM tomorrow #Shaakuntalam @Gunasekhar1 @Samanthaprabhu2 @ActorDevMohan #ManiSharma @neelima_guna".