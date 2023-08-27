Samantha speaks about Vijay’s discipline and focus

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s rom-com “Kushi” is up for a grand release next week. The makers are promoting the film well. Recently, Samantha and Vijay shot for an interview in which Samantha made interesting comments about Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha said, “Everyone calls him Rowdy Boy, and most people think he is a rebel, including myself. Vijay doesn’t have any bad habits at all. He works out every single day, and he is very disciplined and focused.” Samantha stated that this unknown side of Vijay Deverakonda took her by surprise.

The anchor said this is a great piece of information for all the lady fans of Vijay Deverakonda out there. The movie is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Hesham Abdul Wahab, the Malayalam music composer, is making his Telugu debut with “Kushi.”