  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Samantha spending blissful mornings at Bali

Actress Samantha
x

Actress Samantha

Highlights

Actress Samantha is currently on a much-needed holiday in Bali. The gorgeous beauty took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses of her having a blissful time along with her friend on the island.

Actress Samantha is currently on a much-needed holiday in Bali. The gorgeous beauty took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses of her having a blissful time along with her friend on the island. Sharing the pictures, Sam wrote, “Mornings like these.”

Dressed in a white colored mini dress, Samantha looked simply gorgeous as ever. In the pictures, Sam clearly looks immersed in the beauty of the lush green nature.

On the work front, Sam will next be seen in “Citadel” Indian version featuring Varun Dhawan and the romantic drama, “Kushi,” in which she stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The actress has taken a break from movies for a year. She will soon head to the US for medical treatment for myositis.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad