Samantha spending blissful mornings at Bali

Actress Samantha is currently on a much-needed holiday in Bali. The gorgeous beauty took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses of her having a blissful time along with her friend on the island. Sharing the pictures, Sam wrote, “Mornings like these.”

Dressed in a white colored mini dress, Samantha looked simply gorgeous as ever. In the pictures, Sam clearly looks immersed in the beauty of the lush green nature.

On the work front, Sam will next be seen in “Citadel” Indian version featuring Varun Dhawan and the romantic drama, “Kushi,” in which she stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The actress has taken a break from movies for a year. She will soon head to the US for medical treatment for myositis.



