Samantha’s intense first look from ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ unveiled

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is preparing for a strong comeback to Telugu cinema with her upcoming action drama Maa Inti Bangaram. Heightening anticipation around the project, the makers have unveiled the film’s powerful first look poster, directed by BV Nandini Reddy.

The poster shows Samantha standing inside a bus, dressed in a simple brown saree, with fierce determination reflected in her eyes. The raw and intense visual hints at a hard-hitting character rooted in emotion and strength. Sharing the first look with her fans on Instagram, Samantha wrote, “You just keep watching… #MaaIntiBangaaram will be connecting with y’all,” sparking widespread excitement on social media.

Alongside the poster, the actress also announced the teaser trailer release. “#MiBTeaserTrailer out on 9th JAN at 10 AM,” she revealed, officially kick-starting the film’s promotional campaign.

Maa Inti Bangaram is produced under Samantha’s banner Tralala Moving Pictures, in association with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvurruu. The film’s shoot has already been completed, and early reports suggest that it showcases Samantha in one of her most demanding roles to date. Remarkably, the actress has performed most of the action sequences herself, many of them in a saree, adding a unique and grounded realism to the character.

A source close to the film shared that after projects like The Family Man and Citadel, Samantha was keen to push her physical and emotional boundaries further. “This role is intense, challenging, and visually striking,” the source said.

Producer Himank Duvurruu described the film as an emotional, value-driven story presented with the scale of an action spectacle. With world-class technicians and Samantha in a never-seen-before avatar, Maa Inti Bangaram is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Telugu films ahead.