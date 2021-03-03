Sambhav Jain as a young cop in thriller drama ‘Rudrakaal’

Sambhav jain who has previously worked in MX Player's 'Sweet and Sour' and web series 'Becharey' is now coming up with webseries 'Rudrakaal' which has started streaming on Disney Hotsar. It will be going on air on Star Plus from 7th March onwards. This series is produced by Nitin Vaidya under their production Dashami creations. 'Rudrakaal' is directed by Santosh Shetty and also stars actors namely Bhanu Uday, Shruti Marathe, Flora Saini, Dipannita Sharma, Rajit Kapur and others.



Talking about Rudrakaal, Sambhav says, "It is finite series based on crime investigative thriller drama. It is a story of a honest and brave DCP Ranjan Chittoda who is investigating the murder mystery of his mentor and find the real culprit."

While revealing glimpse of his character in Rudrakal actor says, "I'm playing role of Mahesh, a young cop working in Mumbai police force. He has grown and progressed under Ranjan's mentorship over the years. Ranjan is not just a senior officer and a mentor, but also a father-figure to him."

He further adds, "Mahesh's father Patil died in duty during an operation led by Ranjan. Ranjan had always held Patil in high regards as a sincere, dutiful cop and has deep regrets for not being able to save his life. And the only way he could pay back his devastated family was by mentoring his orphaned son Mahesh and providing him with the right guidance to be an achiever in life. Mahesh has always considered Ranjan more of a father than a senior officer and any order coming from him is not less than a holy command."

Sambhav says that he is very excited for this series. Also he has roped in for webseries 'Rikshaw' which is produced under Shilpa Shetty production. He has also worked in movie 'Shamil' as a lead character.He is looking forward to give his best in the opportunities which is given to him as an actor and he is so excited to be part of really good series. He has done cameos in Gully Boy and Good Newwz.