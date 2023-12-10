Samuthirakani roped in biopic of a popular politician

Director turned actor Samuthirakani who created a place for himself by doing a wide variety of characters, is one of the busiest actors in Tamil as well as Telugu. He always brings that freshness whether he directs a film or plays a character. Samuthirakani indeed is the kind of actor who gives his nod, only if he feels the story and the role has potency.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife with the reports on social media that Samuthirakani signed to do a biopic of a popular politician. It is heard that pre-production works are underway for the movie.

According to sources close to the movie, he is an uncorrupted politician and a great humanitarian who earned a reputation among members in the constituency as a people's man. To set an example for others and also to be a beacon of hope for the people, he didn’t even have own house.

A very talented actor is turning director with the movie. If this news is true then it is going to be feast for movie lovers.