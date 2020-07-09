Actor-producer Rockline Venkatesh hospitalized with Corona symptoms

Bengaluru: The actor-producer Rockline Venkatesh who has produced many hit films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, was admitted in a private hospital in Bengaluru due to severe illness.

He was complained of breathlessness a few days ago and was later rushed to the hospital. His son Dr Abhilesh, who is a doctor by profession, is treating him. According to reports, Rockline Venkatesh recently came in contact with politician and actor Sumalatha Ambareesh, who was tested positive for Coronavirus. These two actors had met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa last week to discuss the construction of the Ambareesh memorial.

It is said that Rockline Venkatesh is showing symptoms of Covid-19 and has been isolated. However, there is no official confirmation on whether he has been tested Covid positive or not. Venkatesh's family members, friends and colleagues in the industry are hoping for his speedy recovery.

Rockline Venkatesh made his debut as a producer with a film titled Belli Modagalu featuring Ramesh Aravind in the lead role. He is also known for his performances in films like Police Story, Killing Veerappan and Naachiyaar. Venkatesh also invested some money in the popular Hindi film of Salman Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which earned National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The actor-producer is currently working on a period drama titled Rajaveera Madakari Nayaka starring Darshan. The film was supposed to go on floors in April. However, due to the lockdown situation in the country, the shoot got postponed.