Aditi Prabhudeva to pair up with debutant Dhruwan in Shri Krishna Paramathma

Bengaluru: Kannada film industry boasts of many beautiful actresses and the competition is intense. Aditi Prabhudeva is arguably one of the most popular young actresses in Kannada cinema. She enjoys a strong fan following due to her charming screen presence, bindas nature and sincere performances. Now Aditi is in news for bagging a role in Dhruwan's debut film Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramathma.

The film to be made under the banner of Bharathi Cine Creations will be directed by B Nagendra Prasad, and produced by Bharath Vishnukanth. The film was launched at a simple function in the presence of Darshan on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. A confirmation of Aditi's part in the project was made at the film's muhurat, which was held recently, on the occasion of Vijayadashmi.

On the other hand, Dhruwan, whose previous name was Suraj Kumar, was initially supposed to have taken the plunge in Raghu Kovi's directorial venture. It was to have been produced by BS Sudhindra and Priya Warrier landed the key role. A grand launch function was organised in November last year, in the presence of Shivarajkumar and Darshan.

However, according to sources, it did not take off as per schedule and kept getting postponed, with no updates from the producer's end.

Dhruwan's launch film will be a love story and the team plans a full-fledged schedule from the second week of November. Arjun Janya will score the music and Advik Arya will handle the cinematography.

Aditi is also a part of MG Srinivas's Old Monk, Vijayaprasad's Totapuri, and Manoj P Nadulumane's upcoming film, female superhero.