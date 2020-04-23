After KGF, Ananth Nag Protagonist In S Krishna's Next

Senior Kannada actor Ananthnag is one of the most talented artists in the industry. We know that he, along with his Shankar Nag, is stage players. They hail from a theatre background and had also worked in the famous TV series Malgudi Days.

Now, there was news that Ananth Nag walked out of the magnum Opus KGF sequel. The film is being directed by Prashanth Neel and the news was that the senior actor opted out of the project due to creative differences with the director. However, it may be recalled that Ananth Nag played a key role and was the story of Rocky Bhai aka Yash is told in the eyes of Ananth Nag.

Now, we hear that he has been approached for a movie with S Krishna. Director S Krishna seems to be using the free time during the lockdown to the T. So much so that he has penned two good scripts for his next. It is fir one of his scripts that he finds Ananth Nag suitable. If al foes well, the movie will go on floors after the lockdown ends. Stay tuned for updates.