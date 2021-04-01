After Yuvarathnaa, Mollywood Beckons Sonu Gowda

Sandalwood actress Sonu Gowda, who will be seen in Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer "Yuvarathnaa" is awaiting its release on April 1. She was earlier seen in the Kannada flick "Inthi Ninna Prithiya", which was released in the year 2008, followed by her other movies like "Parameshi Paanwala", 'Gulaama", "Happy New year" "Gultu" "I Love You" and other movies.

Now, we hear that Sonu Gowda is heading towards Mollywood after a span of 7 years. Earlier, she had worked in some Malayalam movies like "One by Two", "Best Actor", and "Doubles". Now the actress has got an offer from Mollywood again.

Her new and yet to be titled movie in Malayalam will be directed by young director Sunil Subramanya. This movie will go to sets on April 9 at Thrissur.

Sonu Gowda will be playing the role of a singer in the movie. The whole story of this movie is said to revolve around a singer, her mother, and child. The actress has said that she agreed to do this movie as her character is given more importance.

Sonu Gowda recently won the best actress award for her role in a short movie called 'Koru" in an Inter National film festival. She was seen in a pivotal role in thw movie. Stage artist Suraj Kiran too had worked in this movie. Sonu has expressed her happiness about this award. Recently, the actor cleared the air about the secret of her beauty. Many had asked the actress about her beauty secret. Sonu Gowda attributes her beauty to her undisturbed sleep. The actor says that she can slip into sleep anywhere, be it in Bus, car, train or even on a flight and doesn't necessarily need a bed.