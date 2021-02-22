Aindrita Rai Comeback In Hindi Web Series

Sandalwood actress Aindrita Rai,, who hails from Bengal has acted in many Kannada films. She has also worked in several Bengali and Hindi movies. The actress entered into wedlock in the year 2018 with sandalwood actor Diganth. Post marriage, the actress became very choosy while selecting movies.

Now, the actress has come up with a sweet news for her fans. The actress has signed a new project. Aindrita Rai, who had stayed away from Sandalwood after her marriage is stepping into the world of web series.

She has given green signal to act in a Hindi Web series, we hear. She will be seen in a pivotal role in the series "The Casino - My game, My rules". This series which is produced and directed by Hardik Gajjar will be released on April 10.

Karanveer Bora, Sudhanshu Pandey, Mandana Kareemi, Romith Raj, Digangna Surya Vanshi, and Mukul Dev will be seen in this web series and Aindrita Rai will also be seen along with this star cast. Aindrita has not worked in any Kannada movie after 'Chowka", " Melukote Manja", and " Rambo 2".

Her kannada movie "Garuda" is yet to get released. Now, the actress has headed towards Bollywood. Earlier, there were rumours that Aindrita Rai had demanded five lakh rupees to take part in the promo of the movie "Melukote Manja". But later, the actress had denied this news on her twitter. "I have not received my remuneration of five lakhs for this movie. I have not demanded anything extra," thus had stated the actress.

The Whatsapp chats between Jaggesh and the actress has gone viral. "Five lakhs is not a small amount. I will not allow the movie to get released until it is settled." This movie is written, directed by Jaggesh with Aindrita in the lead role. The movie was supposed to be released on February 10.

Earlier, Aindrita and her husband Diganth were among Sandalwood actors who were summoned by the NCB in connection with the drugs case.Aindrita Rai, Hindi Web Series