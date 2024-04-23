  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Sandalwood

Aishwarya Rajesh makes her Sandalwood debut opposite Dhananjaya in 'Uttarakaanda'

Aishwarya Rajesh makes her Sandalwood debut opposite Dhananjaya in Uttarakaanda
x
Highlights

Renowned South Indian actress Aishwarya Rajesh makes her debut in the Kannada Film Industry with the highly anticipated film Uttarakaanda, starring Karunada Chakravarthy Dr. Shivarajkumar and Natarakshasa Daali Dhananjaya.

Bengaluru: Renowned South Indian actress Aishwarya Rajesh makes her debut in the Kannada Film Industry with the highly anticipated film Uttarakaanda, starring Karunada Chakravarthy Dr. Shivarajkumar and Natarakshasa Daali Dhananjaya.

She is playing the main lead role called "Durgi" in the film opposite Daali Dhananjaya. Aishwarya Rajesh's versatile filmography includes "The Great Indian Kitchen," "World Famous Lover," "Vada Chennai," "Kaaka Muttai" (National Award-winning film), "Jomonte Suvisheshangal," "Tuck Jagdish," "Vaanam Kottatum" and many others, and she is now all set to star in this biggie.

The first schedule of "Uttarakaanda" is currently underway in the city of Bijapur and its surroundings. This upcoming action drama, directed by Rohit Padaki and produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the banner KRG Studios, features a remarkable cast including Malayalam actor Vijay Babu, Rangayana Raghu, Chaithra J Achar, Umashree, Yogaraj Bhat, Gopalakrishna Deshpande and others.

The film's music will be composed by renowned Bollywood composer and singer Amit Trivedi, with cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy and art direction by Vishwas Kashyap.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X