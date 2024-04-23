Aishwarya Rajesh makes her Sandalwood debut opposite Dhananjaya in 'Uttarakaanda'

Bengaluru: Renowned South Indian actress Aishwarya Rajesh makes her debut in the Kannada Film Industry with the highly anticipated film Uttarakaanda, starring Karunada Chakravarthy Dr. Shivarajkumar and Natarakshasa Daali Dhananjaya.

She is playing the main lead role called "Durgi" in the film opposite Daali Dhananjaya. Aishwarya Rajesh's versatile filmography includes "The Great Indian Kitchen," "World Famous Lover," "Vada Chennai," "Kaaka Muttai" (National Award-winning film), "Jomonte Suvisheshangal," "Tuck Jagdish," "Vaanam Kottatum" and many others, and she is now all set to star in this biggie.

The first schedule of "Uttarakaanda" is currently underway in the city of Bijapur and its surroundings. This upcoming action drama, directed by Rohit Padaki and produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the banner KRG Studios, features a remarkable cast including Malayalam actor Vijay Babu, Rangayana Raghu, Chaithra J Achar, Umashree, Yogaraj Bhat, Gopalakrishna Deshpande and others.

The film's music will be composed by renowned Bollywood composer and singer Amit Trivedi, with cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy and art direction by Vishwas Kashyap.