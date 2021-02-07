Bigg Boss Kannada Makers in Talks With Geetha Bhat?

Geetha Bharathi Bhat, who plays a key role in 'Bhrama Gantu" that is being telecast on Zee Kannada channel is said to be entering Bigg Boss season 8 as one of the participants.

Viewers of this serial are really shocked after hearing this news. Geetha's character in this serial is quite unique and is being liked by hundreds of people. A perfect daughter-in-law, a dare woman, who bears with any kind of faults of her husband by analysing his behaviour and who leads a peaceful life with all composure describes her role in the serial Brahma Gantu. This is the kind of character Geetha was portraying in the serial. She plays the role of an ideal daughter of a middle class family. Though she is called by her nick name 'Gundamma' (fat girl) she never gets offended as she is very tender hearted. In real life, this actress is said to be a silent girl who occasionally shares photo shoots on the social media.

The shooting of this serial was stalled for some days after Corona played havoc in the country. During this period some old episodes of the serial were telecast again.

Geetha was also among those summoned by the CCB police in connection with drug racket cases against some sandalwood actors and she was in the news for this reason for several months. Netizens feel that this may be one of the reasons why she got a call from Bigg Boss. But Geetha had said that she was called by CCB for a few clarifications and she answered all their questions and co-operated well. Hence she had appealed to the media not to portray her as an accused. On the other hand, it is almost confirmed that shepered singer Hanumantha will enter the BB house.