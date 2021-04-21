Chaithra Kotoor's Comeback After Jeopardised Marriage

Former Kannada Bigg Boss contestant, actor, and writer Chaitra Kootur was in the news a few days ago, regarding her marriage. Later, she had attempted suicide and was also hospitalised. After bringing down the curtain on the bitter episode in her life, she was away from social media for some time.



Now, Chaitra Kootur is active again on social media. Chaitra, who has uploaded a new profile photo of herself, has written some lines which has earned the appreciation of Netizens.

"When life beckons you again, go ahead with multiple sanitizer bottles. The worm that enters your body and pushes you into the jaws of death also succeeds in teaching you the importance of life. .... I am indebted to you all for showing love and concern for me," stated Chaitra Kotur.

She has also stated about the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent Corona besides subtly writing about life. Her fans and friends have expressed happiness about this 'comeback' of Chaitra.

"Chaitra should be like this. Like this, always keep searching for happiness..... Keep marching ahead with new dreams and new plans. Have unwavering confidence in your strength..... We are happy to learn that you are keeping well. Now your stance in life may be different.... Is not love for the life is same? May God bless you..... Pleasures and pains are not permanent.... Life does not happen as we expect..... But still we must keep smiling and live.... and wait for good times... "

Thus Chaitra has received many inspirational comments. A few days ago, Chaitra had married a businessman called Nagarjuna. But later, Nagarjuna refused to accept this marriage alleging that he was forced to marry Chaitra Kootur. This matter reached the police station too. Chaitra, who was depressed by these unforseen twists in her life, had attempted suicide. We hope Chaitra will turn over a new leaf after learning these lessons in her life.

