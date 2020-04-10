Challenging Star Darshan Reaches Out To Distressed Farmers

PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown because to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, with people not taking it seriously and violating the orders, there is a likelihood of the government imposing a seal down. This simply means not a soul can be seen on the road. While an official announcement on the same is expected to happen anytime soon after the PM's meeting with the chief minister tomorrow, farmers are in distress.

It is already known that farmers are bearing the brunt of the ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the infection. They are suffering huge losses as they are forced to sell their produce at lower prices. Middlemen too are making their lives miserable. In this context, they are now worried if their products will be sold at all.

Sandalwood's Challenging Star Darshan has come out in support of the farmers. He has put out a request urging people to help ease the burden of farmers.

In a message posted on social media, Darshan has appealed to his fans and the general public to directly buy products from farmers so as to enable them to get a fair price for their produce. He has also said this way we can eliminate the role of middlemen who more often than not end up reaping the benefits of the farmers' hard work. The Facebook post has gone viral within minutes and also garnered record likes and shares in no time.

Challenging Star Darshan has played farmer in several movies. He is often talking about their causes during speechless. Now his interest in this has definitely made his fans happy.

Darshan will be next seen in Robert.