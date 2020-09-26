Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj Is Angry!

While sandalwood actor Meghana Raj is yet to come to terms with the sad demise of her actor husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, some miscreants have posted some ugly statements on social media which are in utter bad taste.

Meghana Raj, who is furious about these fake postings has shared her outburst on Instagram asking her fans and followers not to pay heed to such fake videos with fake content. "I have been waiting to say this for many days. Some people are spreading false news to get cheap publicity. Any details about me and my family will be shared by me directly," stated Meghana Raj.



She has also shared some screenshots of those fake news in which they have stated that Meghana has given birth to twin baby boys and Chiru Sarja's brother Dhruva shed tears after seeing them.



Even her fans have also expressed their disgust about these postings saying they don't believe these and asked her to take severe action against these miscreants. It may be recalled that Meghana Raj was upset when sandalwood director Indrajith Lankesh had mentioned Chiranjeevi Sarja's name indirectly when he made an announcement regarding the drug mafia prevailing in the Sandalwood industry. Later the director apologized ending the controversy. Meghana Raj's husband and Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in June after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru. He had worked in over 22 movies and many more in his kitty when he passed away.

