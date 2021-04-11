Copyright Violation in Kirik Party Song: Rishab Shetty Vows Fitting Reply to Lahari

A non bailable arrest warrant has been issued by the 9th ACMM court to the team of the movie "Kirik Party". Lahari Audio company has filed a copyrights violation case against "Kirik Party" team.

The company has alleged that the Kirik Party team has used the music of the song "Madhya Raatrili highway rastheli" owned by Lahari Audio company. In this connection, a non bailable warrant has been issued to the team.

The director of this movie, Rishab Shetty has spoken about this case. "We had released the lyrics of this song one month before the release of the movie.

These people had gone to bring a stay on the previous day of the song release. But we had won that case in the court. Filing cases has become a habit for them," said Rishab Shetty.

The actor-director fumed at the audio company over the charges. "During the release of this movie, the audio company had threatened that they would ensure we made the rounds to court.

We were threatened even when we went to compromise and reach a settlement. Now, they have sent a notice. We will not run away. We will give a fitting reply to all the charges in the court," said Rishab Shetty.

They had come for a compromise when the songs were released. In fact, Prashanth Sambargi had come for a compromise. They had demanded some amount.

We did not agree. They even said that they would pay us if we left that song. But we did not yield to that offer also.

We did a song of the same type with different lyrics and different music instruments. Now, we are not staying in the same place where we lived before Corona.

Hence all the notices have gone to our old address. Rakshith Shetty received a notice last month. He has been following up on that. We know the matter now and will answer suitably in the court," asserted Rishab Shetty.

It is five years since the movie "Kirik Party" got released. Lahari company had registered a case when the movie hit theatres. The case is still going on in court.