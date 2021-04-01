COVID Effect: Darshan's Roberrt Success Tour Postponed

Sandalwood actor Darshan's movie "Roberrt", which was released on Shivaratri is going great guns in terms of its popularity and box office earnings. To mark this occasion, the team had planned success journey by the end of this month.

The team had prepared a time table to visit a few places and thank the fans there. But in view of the second wave of Coronavirus, the Roberrt team is finding it hard to get permission to visit all the places.

Since it is the responsibility of the government to safeguard the health of all its citizens, Darshan has said that this success journey is being postponed. The actor has appealed to all the fans to wear mask, maintain social distance, use sanitizer, and safeguard their health. Meanwhile, Darshan is also gaining popularity through his various charitable acts which are being emulated by his fans across the state.