Darshan Inspires Fan To Take Up Social Service Activities

Sandalwood challenging star Darshan has been doing charitable acts along with his acting profession. It is said that the actor never says no to anyone who approaches him for help.



Now, we hear that his fans too are also following suit. They have engaged themselves in service activities right from the start, it is learnt.

Now, we hear that people are appreciating the social activity of one of his fans. A Darshan fan by name Muralidhar M is involved in supplying drinking water during the scorching summer this year. The drinking water is being supplied for free through a tanker at Nanjaapura near electronic city by this fan.

The fan who has fastened a big picture of the actor Darshan on the tanker has written a message stating "Grow forest, Save water, Protect Wildlife - Jai D Boss".



Behind the tanker, one can find a picture of Darshan's father "Thoogudeepa Srinivas" and his mentor "Ambareesh". The fan while speaking to the media said he was inspired by the charitable works of the Challenging star.

"I have been an ardent fan of Darshan from the year 2006. His acting, social activities, and his concern for forest animals has vastly influenced me. Hence with a view to do some good service act in his name, I started distribution of free water on the occasion of the actor's birthday," stated Muralidhar.

Muralidhar has been doing this service activity at Nanjaapura every summer for years now. But the fan is doing this service in the name of Darshan from this year.

Muralidhar was earlier supplying water at Whitefield also. Muralidhar who spoke about the simplicity of Darshan also recalled an incident.

"When I was working in a car showroom, in 2006, Darshan purchased a car for his wife Vijayalakahmi. I used to visit his house for doing car service and other requirements of the car. During that time Darshan used to speak to me with full love. His wife used to treat me like her own brother. This simplicity of the actor has made me become his ardent fan," adds Muralidhar.