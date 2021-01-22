Darshan, Jaggesh Pay Tributes To Siddaganga Seer 

Sandalwood challenging star Darshan has paid tributes to late Dr Shiva Kumara Swamiji on the second death anniversary of the lingayat religious figure whom people called walking God.

"He was the leading light for lakhs of children. His works will be remembered forever," recalled Darshan. "The founder of Siddaganga Education Society who was best known for his charitable activities has inspired many people through his social service activities and is alive even today through his works," noted the Sandalwood mass hero.

Many Netizens have lauded Darshan for remembering the late seer. Even senior actor Jaggesh remembered by posting a photo of the late seer on his Twitter timeline.

Devotees were seen thronging the mutt right from the morning to take part in various programs planned on the occasion of the second anniversary. Shri Siddalinga Swamy also is participating in the pooja rituals of the mutt.