Darshan Missed Shooting Thindi During COVID Lockdown

Sandalwood is bustling with activities after a long hiatus of about 8 months. The industry is gradually coming to terms with the new normal and adhering to strict rules during movie production.

Challenging Star Darshan has said that his movie "Roberrt" will hit theatres only after everything settles down. This was revealed by the actor when he visited Shringa giri Shanmuga temple at Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, during the Muhurat of actor Dhruvan starrer "Bhagwan Sri Krishna Pramathma".

Kannada actor Darshan expressed his displeasure over not taking part in the shooting for the past eight months because of the COVID restrictions in place.

On a lighter note, he said he missed South Indian delicious idli, vada and has been eating only one type of breakfast (Thindi) without varieties and said because of this he refrained from having breakfast at home. "I get four varieties of breakfast when I am on the sets," said the actor amidst laughter of his fans who had surrounded him.