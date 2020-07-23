Dhruva Sarja Recovers From Coronavirus Here's His Experience

Action prince Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana, who had tested positive for coronavirus are said to have completely recovered from the infection.

Dhruva Sarja attributed this to the blessings of his late elder brother Chiranjeevi Sarja who passed away recently after suffering cardiac arrest.

The Sarja couple had announced that they had been infected with COVID-19 and were home quarantined as per doctor's directives.

Dhruva has appealed to his fans to drink hit water frequently, wear face masks and maintain social distancing to avoid contracting an infection.

Dhruva has thanked his uncle Arjun Sarja and the entire medical team for all their support.

The good news was announced by Dhruva himself on his official Twitter handle.

Check out his message ..

My wife & I have tested negative today for COVID-19.Our gratitude to al ur prayers & mostly my brother's @chirusarja blessing.I wud like to thank my uncle @akarjunofficial who has stood by me in each & every situation.Special thanks to Dr.Surjit Pal Singh & medical help Rajkumar. — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 22, 2020

It may be recalled that Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya was also tested positive for the virus and is now under home quarantine treatment.



Dhruva Sarja will be next seen in the much-awaited Kannada flick Pogaru. The dialogue teaser and the first look poster has already created waves in Gandhinagar. The film which has generated a lot of buzz even before its release is directed by Nanda Kishore. Chandan Shetty has released the movie.

Pogaru was slated for release in summer but was postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.