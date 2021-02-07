Dhruva Sarja Sings Praises Of Ramarjuna

Upcoming Kannada movie Ramaarjuna directed by Aneesh Tejeshwar is successfully running in Theatres. The movie which is has opened to a thunderous response from the audience is running in full houses in the second week also.

There seems to be tremendous response from the audience. Action prince Dhruva Sarja has appreciated Aneesh's direction and acting in this movie. The actor has showered full praises on this movie on his Twitter. "I saw a wonderful movie by name Ramaarjuna. And the story is amazing. Please watch this movie and encourage. I am confident that you will truly enjoy it. Particularly, we got to appreciate the performance and direction of Aneesh sir. My greetings to the whole team of Ramarjuna," thus has stated Dhruva Sarja.

Aneesh Tejeshwar who has responded to the actor's tweet also thanked him for his encouraging words.

"I and my team are really indebted to you for all the kind words expressed by you after watching Ramarjuna. We feel that we are endowed with the strength of an elephant by your opinion about the movie," he said.

But Aneesh has expressed his unhappiness after noticing the reduction in the footfall of audience into theatres. I have retained the movie in some theatres after a lot of pleading. Please save this good movie. You may come to theatres after getting an opinion from people who have watched this movie during the first week. But please come to theatres and watch the movie," appealed Aneesh Tejeshwar.

The movie has Aneesh Tejeshwar, Nishvika Naidu, Rangayana Raghu, Harish Raj, Sharath Lohithashwa, Mitra, Ugram Manju, Girish Shivanna, and others in the star cast and the music is scored by Raja Vikram. As per the opinions gathered so far the movie has super comedy, wonderful fights, Interval shock, and memorable super climax.