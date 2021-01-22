Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru In Over 1000 Screen

Dhruva Sarja's much-hyped movie 'Pogaru' will hit theatres on February 19. This movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages simultaneously.

A special feature of this is that this movie will be released in more than 1000 theatres! The team which had called for a press meet on Wednesday has shared these details.

The team has said that Dhruva took a lot of time for his body transformation and as a result, the project got delayed. Dhruva who can be seen in two avatars and shades in this movie has worked very hard to get into a body shape that suits the character in the movie.

While on one side, Dhruva will be seen as a tenth standard schoolboy for which the actor had to get his weight reduced. Later, Dhruva had to strive hard to get his weight increased by about sixty kgs. He is believed to have spent sleepless nights without food to work for this movie.

Rashmika Mandanna is the lead actress in this movie directed by Nanda Kishore. Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu and Dhananjay have also acted in pivotal roles in this movie. Already, the dialogue trailer and the song Kharabu of this movie have become a hit among the fans. The Music of Chandan Shetty has also earned appreciations in filmy circles.

Contrary to reports about Rashmika not takubg part in the movie's promotions, Sandalwood director Nanda Kishore has stated that the actress will be available for all the events related to Pogaru.